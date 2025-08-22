Matos went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and a run scored in Thursday's 8-4 loss to the Padres.

Matos was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento on Thursday and immediately made an impact in his return to the big leagues. The 23-year-old led off the third inning with a triple and came around to score the Giants' first run before adding a double in the seventh, marking his first game this season with multiple extra-base hits. He's slashing .178/.218/.381 with 14 runs scored, 13 RBI, five home runs and two stolen bases across 124 MLB plate appearances this season.