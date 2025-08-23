Matos went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a solo home run, a double, a stolen base and a walk in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Brewers.

Matos launched a homer to center field in the second inning, giving the Giants a 2-0 lead. The 23-year-old also lined a double to right field in the ninth, and he has recorded multiple extra-base hits in back-to-back games. He's slashing .190/.234/.421 with 16 runs scored, 14 RBI, six home runs and three stolen bases across 128 plate appearances this season.