Matos was promoted from Double-A Richmond to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Danny Emerman of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
Matos will likely make his Triple-A debut Wednesday. The outfield prospect showed a great eye at the plate in Double-A, posting a 12.8 percent walk rate and a 9.0 percent strikeout rate over 31 contests. He slashed .304/.398/.443 with three home runs, 16 RBI, 18 runs scored and nine stolen bases. He's enjoyed a fairly quick rise through the minors, and there's at least a slight chance he could be summoned for his major-league debut at some point this summer.