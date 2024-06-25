The Giants recalled Black from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Black was dispatched to Triple-A in May after allowing 14 earned runs in 14.1 innings through his first four MLB appearances. He has since performed even worse in the minors (11.93 ERA and 2.72 WHIP), but he will be relied upon nonetheless as the Giants attempt to work through a barrage of injuries to their starters. Raymond Burgos was optioned to Sacramento in a corresponding move.