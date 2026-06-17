Giants' Matt Gage: Activation imminent

Giants manager Tony Vitello said Wednesday that Gage (knee) has joined the team in Atlanta and will be activated from the 15-day injured list before the end of the series, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Giants will complete Tuesday's suspended game Wednesday afternoon before playing their regularly scheduled game in the evening, and then they'll have the series finale Thursday. Gage has been sidelined since early June with right knee inflammation but is ready to roll after making one scoreless rehab appearance.