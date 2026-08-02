Giants' Matt Gage: Bound for 60-day IL

The Giants transferred Gage (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

After landing on the IL on July 4 due to a left flexor strain, Gage received a platelet-rich plasma injection July 11 and was scheduled to be re-evaluated in the second week of August, per MLB.com. Gage's move to the 60-day IL indicates that the Giants aren't counting on him being ready to rejoin the big-league bullpen until at least Sept. 2. The transaction also opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for infielder Buddy Kennedy, who was claimed off waivers from the Mariners on Sunday.