Gage allowed one walk in a scoreless inning during Friday's 3-0 loss to the Yankees.

Gage entered in the ninth inning and threw eight of his 14 pitches for strikes. According to Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle, the left-hander is a candidate to pitch high-leverage innings this season along with Ryan Walker, Erik Miller and Jose Butto, all of whom made appearances Friday. Gage appeared in 27 regular-season games for San Francisco last season, recording a 3.91 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB across 25.1 innings.