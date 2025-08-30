Gage threw a scoreless inning in Friday's 15-8 win over the Orioles, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Gage gave up a leadoff single but retired the next three batters he faced, throwing 10 of his 15 pitches for strikes. Over 17 appearances with San Francisco, the left-hander has recorded a 1.04 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 17:6 K:BB across 17.1 innings. Overall, he owns a 0.78 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB in 23 innings across 23 appearances (two starts) between the Giants and Tigers.