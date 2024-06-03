Conforto (hamstring) is likely to be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's game in Arizona, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Conforto got into two rehab games with Triple-A Sacramento on Friday and Saturday, going 1-for-5 with one walk and one strikeout. He was set to be re-evaluated by the team after that and, as long as he feels fine, is expected back in the lineup Monday. Conforto has missed a little more than three weeks of action with a right hamstring strain.
