The Giants reinstated Conforto (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Conforto appeared in two rehab games with Triple-A Sacramento over the weekend, going 1-for-5 with one walk and one strikeout. Conforto was slashing .324/.410/.588 with two home runs and four RBI in May before landing on the injured list due to a right hamstring strain. Conforto is starting in left field Monday and batting in the cleanup spot against Diamondbacks right-hander Ryne Nelson, per Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.