X-rays showed Haniger's forearm has properly healed, and he was cleared to resume baseball activity Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Haniger underwent surgery in June after suffering a fracture in his right forearm, and he can now begin his rehab process. There is no immediate timetable for Haniger's return, but he will almost certainly be sidelined past his eligible return date of August 13. The 32-year-old outfielder was slashing .230/.281/.372 through 160 plate appearances before getting hurt.