Haniger underwent an MRI on Saturday which revealed a Grade 1 oblique strain, but he still could be ready for Opening Day, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Haniger was scratched Friday due to the issue, which turns out to be serious enough to keep him out for more than just a couple days. For now, manager Gabe Kapler is expressing optimism that Haniger will be ready by Opening Day, but given the outfielder's lengthy injury history, the Giants could elect to be cautious.