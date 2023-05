Swiney recorded one strikeout in two scoreless frames in his first appearance for Triple-A Sacramento on May 13.

All seven of Swiney's appearances have come out of the bullpen this season after 20 of his 21 appearances in 2022 came as a starter. However, he has gone two-plus innings in six of his seven appearances and has a 1.02 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 17.2 total innings across Double-A and Triple-A. Swiney appears to be prepping for a multi-inning relief role in the majors.