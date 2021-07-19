Swiney (concussion) recently resumed throwing live batting practice sessions at the Giants' spring training facility and is expected to begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League in the coming weeks, freelance baseball journalist Marc Delucchi reports.

The 2020 second-round pick made only one appearance for Low-A San Jose before being placed on the injured list in May due to what was apparently a severe concussion. Swiney appears to have finally turned a corner in his recovery, but because of the long layoff, he'll have to go through a de facto spring training while getting built back up from starting duty. Assuming he avoids any further setbacks, Swiney could be ready to rejoin San Jose at some point in August.

