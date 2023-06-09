Bailey (neck) is starting behind the plate Friday against the Cubs, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Neck tightness kept Bailey out of the lineup Thursday, but the issue seems to have subsided ahead of Friday's contest. The 24-year-old backstop has been on a tear since earning a promotion from Triple-A Sacramento, slashing .309/.321/.545 across 58 plate appearances.
