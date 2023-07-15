Bailey went 1-for-5 with one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Pirates.

Bailey was effective on both sides of the stolen-base equation Friday, as he also threw out Tucupita Marcano in the third inning. Bailey's theft was the first in his career, and as a catcher, he shouldn't be expected to run frequently. He's also slashing .290/.320/.483 with five home runs, 27 RBI, 15 runs scored, 11 doubles and a triple over 41 contests, though he's hitting a light .167 in July.