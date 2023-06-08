Bailey is absent from the lineup Thursday against the Rockies due to neck tightness, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.
Bailey was supposed to start behind the plate in the Giants' series finale at Coors Field, but Blake Sabol has been pressed into duty instead. It's considered a minor issue and Bailey could be available off the bench.
More News
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Three extra-base hits in win•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Drives in four runs•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Not in lineup Sunday•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: First career four-hit game•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Sits after four straight starts•
-
Giants' Patrick Bailey: Launches first major-league homer•