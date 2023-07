Bailey will be on the bench Saturday against the Nationals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Bailey burst onto the scene with a .904 OPS in his first 33 games, but he's hit a wall since the start of July. In 14 games this month, he's hitting .125/.176/.167 with 17 strikeouts and just one walk. Blake Sabol starts behind the plate for the fourth time in nine games since the All-Star break.