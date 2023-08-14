Bailey went 2-for-5 with a walk-off two-run homer in Sunday's extra-inning's win over the Rangers.

The Giants were down to their final out after they had been winning all game before allowing the Rangers to push it to extra innings. Bailey timed up an inside fastball from Will Smith perfectly and sent a laser to left field that just cleared the wall. It was his first home run since June 30 and he's now posted nine hits over his last 21 at-bats. Bailey had a rough month of July but has certainly turned things around this month and is now slashing .323/.447/.452 with seven RBI, four runs and a 7:7 BB:K through 38 plate appearances in August.