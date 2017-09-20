Giants' Pierce Johnson: Claimed by Giants
Johnson was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Wednesday.
Once considered a top pitching prospect in the Cubs' organization, Johnson was designated for assignment last week after posting a 4.31 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 74:27 K:BB with Triple-A Iowa this season (his first working almost exclusively out of the bullpen). With this move, Johnson goes onto the Giants' 40-man roster, but it's uncertain if they have plans to use him at the big-league level over the final 11 days of the campaign.
