The Giants optioned Johnson to Triple-A Sacramento following Monday's 10-3 win over the Diamondbacks, the Associated Press reports.

Johnson tossed two scoreless innings Monday while the game was well in hand for San Francisco, lowering his ERA to 5.83 in the process. With former starter Ty Blach now on hand to work in long relief after being dropped from the rotation, Johnson became somewhat of a redundant piece in the San Francisco bullpen. The 27-year-old should receive more regular work upon returning to Sacramento, with his demotion clearing a spot on the active roster for Madison Bumgarner (finger), who is set to return from the 60-day disabled list Tuesday to make his season debut.