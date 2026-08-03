Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Giants' Ramon Marquez: Moved to San Francisco

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

The Giants acquired Marquez and right-hander Marty Gair from the Phillies on Monday in exchange for infielder Luis Arraez and right-hander Caleb Kilian, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The main prize in the two-prospect haul heading to San Francisco, Marquez had emerged as one of the top lower-level arms in the Philadelphia farm system in 2026. Between stops at Single-A Clearwater and High-A Jersey Shore, the 20-year-old righty has compiled a 1.68 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 33.3 K-BB% over 59 innings. Marquez is likely to report to the Giants' High-A affiliate in Eugene.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!