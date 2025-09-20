Ray (11-8) allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings to take the loss Friday versus the Dodgers.

Ray had gone four starts in a row without allowing a home run, but that stretch of keeping the ball down came to a jarring halt Friday. He allowed a solo home run to Miguel Rojas in the second inning, followed by back-to-back blasts by Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts in the fifth, which collectively accounted for the rest of the runs on Ray's line. This was the fourth time in five starts Ray has fallen short of the five-inning mark. He's now at a 3.65 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 186:73 K:BB through 182.1 innings over 32 starts. The southpaw's last start of the season is projected to be at home versus the Cardinals next week.