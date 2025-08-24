default-cbs-image
Ray did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Brewers, three runs on six hits and four walks over five innings. He didn't record a strikeout.

While Ray was able to limit the damage for the most part Sunday, it was a shaky outing overall for the left-hander, who issued four free passes while failing to record a strikeout for the first time this season. Ray had been pitching well coming into the day, posting a 2.59 ERA in his previous five starts (31.1 innings). Overall, he's 10-6 with a 2.93 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 158:61 K:BB across 27 starts (159.2 innings) this season. Ray's currently slated to face the Orioles at home his next time out.

