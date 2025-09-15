Ray (11-7) took the loss against the Dodgers on Sunday, surrendering five runs on six hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out five.

Ray opened with a flourish, striking out Shohei Ohtani on a 96 mph fastball to begin a clean first inning, but he quickly found himself laboring against a patient Los Angeles lineup. The southpaw issued four walks and needed 98 pitches (58 strikes) to get through just four frames, with his night ending in the fifth after giving up a leadoff walk to Mookie Betts followed by back-to-back hits from Teoscar Hernandez and Freddie Freeman. Over his last seven outings, the 33-year-old has struggled to a 6.06 ERA and 28:12 K:BB across 35.2 innings, and he'll look to steady things in his next scheduled start, a rematch against the Dodgers.