Ray is no longer scheduled to start Wednesday against the Cardinals and appears unlikely to pitch again this season, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants' playoff hopes are basically non-existent, and Ray has already logged 182.1 innings in 2025 after missing most of the previous two seasons with injury, so he'll shut things down a little early. The 33-year-old finishes with a 3.65 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 186:73 K:BB covering 32 starts. JT Brubaker will start for the Giants on Wednesday.