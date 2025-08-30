Ray allowed six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Orioles on Friday.

Ray had some trouble with Ryan Mountcastle, who drove in four of the six runs on the southpaw's line. However, the Giants' offense was even better, helping Ray to avoid the loss. The 33-year-old had a mediocre August, allowing 19 runs (16 earned) over 35 innings across six starts for the month. On the year, he's at a 3.18 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 163:64 K:BB through 164 innings over 28 starts. His next outing is projected to be in Colorado.