Walker walked one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Dodgers. He didn't record a strikeout.

Walker picked up his second save in as many days, a good rebound after he blew a save chance against the Nationals on Saturday. This was his third save of the season, though he's also added a pair of holds, which suggests Walker may have to share closing duties at times. Over 11 innings this season, he has a 3.27 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB.