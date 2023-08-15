Walker struck out four over two scoreless frames while serving as the Giants' opening pitcher in Monday's 10-2 loss to the Rays. He worked around two hits and one walk in the 39-pitch outing.

Walker did his part to the keep the Rays offense at bay, but primary pitcher Tristan Beck (five runs allowed over three innings) was unable to continue the trend once he took over in the top of the third. Expect manager Gabe Kapler to continue making frequent use of Walker as an opener while the Giants have only two locked-in traditional starters at the moment in Logan Webb and Alex Cobb. In nine outings as an opener this season, Walker has produced a 2.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 25.0 K-BB% in 15 innings.