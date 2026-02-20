Hentges (shoulder/knee) has been throwing 40-pitch bullpen sessions, though he has yet to face hitters and does not have an exact timeline for game action, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Hentges is still ramping up after undergoing left shoulder surgery in September 2024 and arthroscopic right knee surgery in August 2025. The left-hander said he hopes to get some games in during spring training, but there's still a chance he won't be ready for Opening Day. Hentges missed the entire 2025 campaign due to the shoulder surgery. During the 2024 season with Cleveland, he recorded a 3.04 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 27:5 K:BB across 23.2 relief innings.