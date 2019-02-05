Selman agreed to a minor-league contract with San Francisco on Monday, Kyle Boddy of Driveline Baseball reports.

Selman pitched primarily at Triple-A Omaha a season ago, and after being let go by the Royals, he's been scooped up by the Giants. While he's yet to make his major-league debut, the 28-year-old lefty could do so at some point during the 2019 campaign if he performs well. Selman posted a 4.13 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with 37 strikeouts in 2018 with the Storm Chasers.

