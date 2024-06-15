Howard (0-1) allowed four runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out one over 2.1 innings, taking the loss Friday versus the Angels.

Howard had been generally passable over his first three appearances (one start), but he struggled as the starter against a weak offense Friday. The Angels got on the board in the second inning and then poured it on in the third before Howard exited the contest. He's now at a 4.02 ERA with a 1.66 WHIP and 10:7 K:BB over 15.2 innings this season. Howard's time in the rotation was always likely to be temporary, though none of Blake Snell (groin), Alex Cobb (hip/shoulder) or Robbie Ray (elbow) are particularly close to returning. If Howard remains in the majors, he's lined up to make his next appearance on the road against the Cubs.