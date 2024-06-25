Howard (1-1) allowed four hits and a walk while striking out eight over 4.2 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Cubs on Monday.

Howard again worked as a reliever, and he didn't enter the game until the fifth inning. He was able to lock things down for the Giants, enabling their comeback. Howard is now at a 3.80 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 21:9 K:BB over 21.1 innings across six appearances (two starts). San Francisco's rotation is an injury-riddled mess, and that's unlikely to change until July, so Howard will probably continue serving as a bulk reliever. He should be available to make an appearance in this weekend's series versus the Dodgers.