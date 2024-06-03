Howard is expected to work in bulk relief behind opening pitcher Erik Miller in Monday's game against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants will go back to the well with Howard as their de facto No. 5 starter for another turn through the rotation while the team awaits Keaton Winn's (forearm) return from the injured list. After being called up from Triple-A Sacramento last Tuesday, Howard worked behind Miller and struck out four over four scoreless innings while taking a no-decision against the Phillies. Though he was effective in his Giants debut, Howard was less impressive in a larger body of work at Sacramento prior to his promotion (5.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 57:17 K:BB in 39.2 innings). Winn could be tracking toward a return from the IL later this week, but with Blake Snell (groin) at risk of landing on the IL after exiting his last start, the Giants might still have a rotation spot available for Howard beyond Monday.