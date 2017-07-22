Okert was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Okert threw 1.2 scoreless innings (34 pitches) in Friday's loss and would have been unavailable for a couple days, so the Giants decided to swap him out for a fresh arm. The lefty has struggled throughout most of the season, but he will likely be on the shuttle back to San Francisco the next time bullpen reinforcements are needed.