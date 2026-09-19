Okert (hamstring) will not return from the injured list before the end of the regular season, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Okert has been dealing with a hamstring strain since Sept. 4 and isn't scheduled to resume throwing off a mound until next week. He'll then require additional bullpen sessions and PFP drills before being cleared to return, and there simply won't be enough time to squeeze all of that in before the regular season ends Sept. 27. The door is still open for him to return at some point during the postseason if the Astros secure a spot.