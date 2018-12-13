Giants' Travis Bergen: Gets shot in SF
Bergen was selected by the Giants with the eighth pick in the Rule 5 draft.
A 25-year-old southpaw, Bergen logged an impressive 0.50 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 43 strikeouts in 35.2 innings as a reliever for the Blue Jays at Triple-A last year. Of course, if he were as good as those numbers indicate, he would not have been left unprotected in the Rule 5 draft. He joins a bullpen with several southpaws (Will Smith, Tony Watson, potentially Ty Blach), so Bergen may be returned to Toronto if he does not impress in camp.
