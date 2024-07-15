Beck (arm) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session at Oracle Park on Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Assuming Beck checked out fine following the extended side session, the Giants could clear him to resume facing hitters when the club reconvenes following the All-Star break. Beck has been on the shelf all season after he was diagnosed with an aneurysm in his upper right arm in spring training that necessitated surgery March 4. Though he was cleared for full baseball activities May 1, Beck has been building up slowly and is still likely multiple weeks away from returning from the 60-day injured list. With both Robbie Ray (elbow) and Alex Cobb (hip/shoulder) further along in their throwing programs and poised to beat him back from the IL to bolster the Giants' rotation depth, Beck will likely be ticketed for the bullpen once he's eventually activated.