Hill went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's wild 13-12 loss to the Pirates.

All four knocks were singles, but it was still an impressive performance from the 27-year-old rookie, who was batting leadoff for the first time in his brief career. Undrafted out of Marietta College in 2022, Hill had a breakout campaign in the high minors for the Giants and has carried that momentum into the majors, slashing .342/.426/.474 in his first 47 MLB plate appearances with five doubles, a steal, six runs and nine RBI. With San Francisco already looking ahead to 2027, Hill figures to get an extended look in September to see if he's part of the team's future in the outfield.