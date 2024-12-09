Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey said Monday that he sees Fitzgerald as the team's regular second baseman next season, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Posey couldn't comment on the Willy Adames signing yet because it's not official, but with Adames aboard Fitzgerald will slide over to the keystone. The position is not foreign to Fitzgerald, who started four games at second base for the Giants in 2024 and 87 during his time in the minors. Fitzgerald had a mini-breakout with San Francisco this season, slashing .280/.334/.497 while hitting 15 homers and stealing 17 bases over 96 games.