Fitzgerald (chest) will start at second base and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Padres, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
A chest contusion has prevented Fitzgerald from playing in either of the Giants' last two games, but he seems to have fully recovered ahead of Tuesday's contest. The 27-year-old has slashed .294/.351/.412 over the past two weeks, though he is hitless in his last seven trips to the plate.
