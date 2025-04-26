Fitzgerald was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Rangers due to a chest contusion, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fitzgerald may have injured his chest while diving over the side wall to catch a foul ball Friday. He'll take a day to recover Saturday; meanwhile, Christian Koss will fill in at second base and bat eighth.
More News
-
Giants' Tyler Fitzgerald: Sitting down Wednesday•
-
Giants' Tyler Fitzgerald: Multi-hit effort in victory•
-
Giants' Tyler Fitzgerald: Swipes bag Sunday•
-
Giants' Tyler Fitzgerald: Cracks second homer of 2025•
-
Giants' Tyler Fitzgerald: Three-hit attack Wednesday•
-
Giants' Tyler Fitzgerald: Slugs first homer Monday•