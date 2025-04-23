Fitzgerald is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Fitzgerald is slashing .406/.441/.719 with two homers, six RBI and eight runs across the Giants' last nine games, but the team will give him a day off Wednesday. Christian Koss will fill in at the keystone and bat ninth against Freddy Peralta.
