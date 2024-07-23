Fitzgerald went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Fitzgerald now has a homer in each of his last four games, and he's started three in a row. He was in the lineup over Thairo Estrada -- who is hitting .103 over eight games in July -- versus a right-hander for the second game in a row, though it's unclear if this is a real shift in the infield hierarchy or just manager Bob Melvin riding the hot hand. Fitzgerald is up to a 2.99/.365/.552 slash line with five homers, 11 RBI, 17 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 96 plate appearances.