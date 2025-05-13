Fitzgerald (rib) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Fitzgerald will play second base and bat leadoff for the River Cats after missing the last couple weeks with a left rib fracture. He shouldn't require too many rehab games before being activated, potentially setting Fitzgerald up for a return later this week if all goes well.
More News
-
Giants' Tyler Fitzgerald: Could begin rehab games Tuesday•
-
Giants' Tyler Fitzgerald: Doing light activities•
-
Giants' Tyler Fitzgerald: On injured list with fractured rib•
-
Giants' Tyler Fitzgerald: Back in lineup•
-
Giants' Tyler Fitzgerald: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Giants' Tyler Fitzgerald: Late scratch Saturday•