Fitzgerald (rib) started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Triple-A Sacramento's 5-3 win over Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Fitzgerald began his rehab assignment with Sacramento after being placed on the 10-day IL on May 1 due to a left rib fracture. The 27-year-old infielder hit leadoff and singled in the first inning before coming around to score. Barring any setbacks during his rehab assignment, Fitzgerald could return to the Giants later this week. He has played in 25 games in the majors this season, slashing .284/.341/.432 with 14 runs scored, seven RBI and five stolen bases across 90 plate appearances.