Meckler (wrist) began a rehab assignment May 16, but he hasn't played in a game since Tuesday and remains on Triple-A Sacramento's 7-day injured list.

Between stops in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and Single-A San Jose, Meckler had appeared in 14 games over a span of nearly three weeks, slashing .212/.281/.308 with one home run and three stolen bases. The Giants haven't indicated the next step for Meckler, but given that he hasn't played in nearly a week and hasn't been activated by Sacramento, he seemingly experienced a setback in his recovery from the sprained wrist that has prevented him from playing with the Triple-A club all season.