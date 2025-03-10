Meckler was diagnosed with a concussion and a mild neck strain after being re-evaluated Monday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Meckler sustained the injuries in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Cubs, when he was removed from the contest in the first inning after falling hard to the ground while unsuccessfully trying to reel in a line drive off the bat of Ian Happ. Though neither injury is believed to be a long-term concern, Meckler likely won't be available to play for at least a few days, and the missed time could hurt his chances of winning a reserve outfield spot on the Giants' Opening Day roster.