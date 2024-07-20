Triple-A Sacramento reinstated Meckler (wrist) from its 7-day injured list Friday and assigned him to Double-A Richmond.

Meckler reached the big leagues for the first time last season and appeared in 20 games with the Giants, but he's played exclusively in the minors thus far in 2024 after being optioned to Sacramento in spring training. He's yet to see any action at the Triple-A level, however, as he was placed on Sacramento's IL before the start of the minor-league season due to a sprained wrist. Meckler began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League in mid-May and eventually moved up to Single-A San Jose before being shut down in early June after experiencing a setback. He resumed his rehab assignment June 20 and is now deemed to be healthy after he appeared in 19 games with three of the Giants' lower-level affiliates. Once he gets in a handful of games with Richmond, Meckler will likely move back up to Sacramento.