The Giants optioned Meckler to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Meckler comes up short in his bid to win a reserve outfielder job. The 24-year-old will play regularly at Sacramento while waiting for another opportunity in the majors.
